Boost for Arsenal as their target will be placed on the market in January

Arsenal has become a club linked with some of the world’s best players as they sit atop the Premier League table.

Reports have linked several players with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks, and one man on their radar now is Joao Felix.

The Gunners remain in the running for the Portuguese star who wants out of Atletico Madrid, having fallen out with Diego Simeone over playing styles.

Although he has a long contract with them, he has struggled to play this season as he struggles to adapt to the demands of their manager.

This has opened the door for him to leave and a report on The Daily Mail reveals he will be offered to Premier League clubs in January.

Atleti accepts that he and their manager can no longer work together and will consider offers from Arsenal and other EPL sides.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix has been one of the finest attackers in Europe and is still just 23, which is the perfect age to mould him into one of the best strikers in the world.

Arsenal has done well with young talents in recent seasons and Felix will fit into the structure Mikel Arteta has created at the Emirates.

