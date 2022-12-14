Boost for Arsenal as their target will consider leaving Serie A side

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to still lure Dusan Vlahovic to the Emirates as the Serbian opens the door to leave Juventus.

The Gunners pursued his signature last season before he ignored their interest and moved to Juve, but Arsenal remains keen to add him to their squad.

They watched him at the World Cup and are on the lookout for some encouragement to move for him again. Perhaps it has arrived.

A report via Football Italia reveals Vlahovic and his entourage are open to the idea of leaving Juventus for another project.

The Serie A side is struggling financially and has some legal battles to fight, which makes Vlahovic open to leaving if they have to cash in on someone.

It is great news that Vlahovic will agree to leave Juve under the right conditions, so we need to prepare an offer to entice him and persuade him to leave.

If we win the Premier League, that will instantly make us one of the top clubs in the world, which will affect how players see us, including the Serbian striker.

However, he will not come cheap because Juve will only cash in on him for a profit on the over 75m euros they spent to sign him.

