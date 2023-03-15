Boost for Arsenal as they reach an agreement with teenager

Arsenal has received a major boost as a report claims they have reached an agreement to extend the contract of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 16-year-old has been one of the key members of the current Arsenal youth squad and continues to show why he is often being talked about.

Arsenal prides itself on developing some of the best talents around and is keen to see Lewis-Skelly become a first-team regular in the future like Bukayo Saka.

A report on The Sun reveals the midfielder, who is said to be a blend of Jack Wilshere and Thomas Partey, is now set to stay with the Gunners for at least two more seasons after they reached an agreement on a new deal with him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is very hard to keep our youngsters now, considering how clubs around Europe monitor the talents in our academy.

However, Lewis-Skelly is a talent we must protect and the key to keeping him happy at the Emirates is to show the youngster that we have a clear plan to get him into the first team in the future.

He might be invited to join the senior squad in the next pre-season and that will give him confidence that the club truly has a plan for him.

