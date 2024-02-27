Boost for Arsenal as Victor Osimhen’s summer priority is revealed

Arsenal is among several top European clubs hoping to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the summer as he is now available for transfer.

The Nigerian has been superb since returning from representing Nigeria at the AFCON, scoring two goals in two games for the Naples side.

Many clubs have been monitoring him since last season when he was the top scorer in Serie A and helped Napoli win their league.

However, his current employers were not ready to sell him, and Osimhen has forced their hands by including a release clause in his latest contract.

The Nigerian will be highly sought-after in the summer, and Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to win the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s side faces competition from Chelsea to bring him to England, and both London clubs could be his main suitors.

This is because a report on Football Italia claims Osimhen wants to play in the Premier League next season, and his next club will likely be in the English top flight.

Osimhen would be a statement signing if we add him to our squad, but Ivan Toney is also a superb player to add to our group in that transfer window.

