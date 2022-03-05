Boost for Arsenal as Watford duo confirmed as missing on Sunday

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that both Ismaila Sarr and William Troost-Ekong will not be available for Watford as they look to take on Arsenal this weekend.

The Gunners go into the match on the back of three straight wins, and our favourable absentee list will not be hampering our progress.

We look set to be boosted by our rivals issues, with Sarr amongst their most dangerous threats in attack, after manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the pair would be missing come Sunday.

“It’s a muscle strain, the same with Troost-Ekong,” Hodgson said of Sarr in his pre-match conference (via WatfordFC.com). “It’s going to keep them both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.

“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to four weeks to recover from.”

On the contrary, we have a near-full squad of options at our disposal this weekend, with Emile Smith Rowe having recovered from the illness which ruled him out of our previous encounter, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is our only doubt from the senior squad.

While it can’t hurt us to see Watford are missing Sarr, we should simply focus on playing to our strengths regardless, and should be winning this match if we simply stick to our gameplan.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins