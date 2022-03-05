Boost for Arsenal as Watford duo confirmed as missing on Sunday

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that both Ismaila Sarr and William Troost-Ekong will not be available for Watford as they look to take on Arsenal this weekend.
The Gunners go into the match on the back of three straight wins, and our favourable absentee list will not be hampering our progress.
We look set to be boosted by our rivals issues, with Sarr amongst their most dangerous threats in attack, after manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the pair would be missing come Sunday.
“It’s a muscle strain, the same with Troost-Ekong,” Hodgson said of Sarr in his pre-match conference (via WatfordFC.com). “It’s going to keep them both out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but I don’t know how long exactly.
“It’s not a minor thing, it’s not a knock, both have muscle strains, and that can take anything from a week to four weeks to recover from.”
On the contrary, we have a near-full squad of options at our disposal this weekend, with Emile Smith Rowe having recovered from the illness which ruled him out of our previous encounter, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is our only doubt from the senior squad.
While it can’t hurt us to see Watford are missing Sarr, we should simply focus on playing to our strengths regardless, and should be winning this match if we simply stick to our gameplan.
Patrick
Mikel Arteta’s FULL pre-Watford press conference 11.45 mins
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well bad for Watford & good for us but at this time the most important thing for out team is full concentration on getting the 3pionts which means a win at all cost irrespective of who turns up for Watford.
Let’s take it game by game with the right mindset of winning & not losing a single game no matter the opponent we face.
COYG & get it done tomorrow!👍
Have to capitalise tomorrow with Hammers currently losing.
We will beat Watford with ease, well an easy 1-0 or 2-0!!!!!!!
I’m tying my faith with yours @Reggie for a 0-2 win minimum… Hopefully it pans out that way tomorrow.
Bowen hit with an injury… more missery for the Hammers.
A nervy 1-0 to Liverpool