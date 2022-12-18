Boost for Arsenal as West Ham could be without striker for Boxing Day match

Arsenal will resume Premier League duties with a trip across town to London rivals, West Ham, as they seek to get more points on the board.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season and went into the WC break with a five-point lead at the top of the table.

This has made them one of the early favourites to win the title, but their final position will be determined by how they perform in the second half of the season.

With several of his key men away, Mikel Arteta’s side did well in the Dubai Super Cup before losing to Juventus in their final friendly game.

However, the game against West Ham is a must-win if they want to resume competitive action in good shape and have received a boost.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the Hammers could be without a striker for the game as Gianluca Scamacca is struggling with an injury.

Michail Antonio is already set to miss the game, and the Italian could follow him to sit out the fixture.

Playing without a striker will be a significant blow to West Ham, but it should not make us feel complacent.

Nowadays, several players can score goals for their team, and we must be careful and not focus on their lack of striking options because other players could hurt us.

