Boost for Arsenal as West Ham identifies a replacement for Declan Rice

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Declan Rice as West Ham identifies a replacement for the Englishman.

The Gunners have made him their number-one target for the next campaign as he continues to do well for the Hammers.

West Ham insists they do not want to lose him, but a report on The Sun reveals they have now identified Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow as his replacement.

It claims they have been watching the Swiss midfielder and consider him the ideal player to replace Rice, which is an indication they are open to cashing in on the Englishman.

Rice has refused to sign an extension at the London Stadium and looks set to leave them when this campaign finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice would be a quality addition to our squad and it is one of the first deals we should sort out at the end of the season.

The midfielder has delivered some fine performances in England for West Ham and might be the man to replace Granit Xhaka in our midfield.

If he makes the move to the Emirates, we might not have to buy another midfielder to bolster the group for the Champions League campaign.

Watch Arteta after Man City defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…