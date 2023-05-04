Boost for Arsenal as West Ham set to make acceptable bid for Declan Rice replacement

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice as West Ham closes in on a replacement for the Englishman.

Rice has been clear about his future and wants to play at a Champions League club, which has given Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign him.

The Gunners remain one of the top sides in the country and have challenged for the league in this campaign, which could make Rice choose to join them.

However, West Ham must sign a replacement and they like Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow.

In a boost for both clubs, Football Insider says the Hammers will succeed in their bid to pay £30 million, including add-ons for Sow.

Just Arsenal Opinion

West Ham now recognises selling Rice in the summer is the smart thing to do, which is a boost to us and we expect the transfer to go through now.

We have eyed him for a long time and must work hard to ensure another club does not steal a march on us to sign him.

Rice has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for some time now and we expect him to do well for us in the Champions League next season.

