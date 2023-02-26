Boost for Arsenal in their bid to sign Serie A midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they pursue an interest in the Serbian.

Lazio is bracing itself to lose the 27-year-old at the end of this season as he enters the last 16 months of his deal with them.

They have kept him in Rome for several seasons, but as he refuses to sign an extension to his current contract, they will likely lose him.

Several clubs have an interest in SMS in and outside Italy and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners could add him to their group if an agreement is doable and has been given in boost in that regard.

A report on Corriere Dello Sport reveals his agent is focusing on doing a deal with a foreign club, even though Juventus has a long-standing interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

SMS has been a fine player in his position in Serie A and we will be getting a very good player if he signs for us at the end of this season.

However, the competition for his signature is serious and we might be forced to pay too much to add him to the group.

