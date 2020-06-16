Boost for Arsenal? Pep Guardiola fears for his players’ fitness

Arsenal may have been handed a boost ahead of their game against Manchester City after Pep Guardiola admitted that his players are not fit enough for the end of the season fixtures.

The Gunners will take on City in just over 24 hours and both teams have been working hard to get into the best shape ahead of the game.

Arsenal has also played a couple of friendly fixtures too as they prepare to shock City when both sides meet.

Some Arsenal fans have been worried about how their team would cope having been given such a difficult game for their first match back from the suspension of the season.

But Guardiola’s fears confirm why we shouldn’t be afraid because every player will have some sort of match rustiness when they return to the field tomorrow evening.

The Spaniard said as quoted by the Mail: ‘We are ready to play one game. Three days after and four days after that, we are not ready, not just Man City, all the teams. That is why we have to rotate.

‘You can play a game after three weeks on holiday but we spent two weeks on the sofa doing nothing much. That is why the players are not fully fit.

‘But that is why we have to finish the season. We have to limit the economic damage to the clubs.

‘The way we are right now, I think other clubs and teams [as well], we don’t know. If you ask me how the team is, I don’t know.

‘Tomorrow we will see the level. From there, we are going to see and suggest what we can do better.

‘What we are worried about over the three weeks [since returning to group training] is the lack of preparation, not like in Germany or Spain where they worked five or six weeks.

‘All Premier League teams have three. We know it is not enough but it is what it is.’

Making five substitutions might help the teams but even players who come in as substitutes might struggle in the first few games and that could play to our advantage in this game.