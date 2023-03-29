Boost for Arsenal? Vitor Roque’s father spotted in London

Vitor Roque is set to become the next Brazilian teenager to move to Europe and Arsenal is one of several clubs looking to add him to their squad.

The youngster is a superstar for the Brazilian youth side and has a big future ahead of him in the game.

Several European sides have shown interest in his signature, but Barcelona is believed to lead the race, with the Athletico Paranaense attacker admitting they are his dream club.

Spanish outlet Sport agrees the Catalans have an advantage, but the player’s camp knows of interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

It claims they are not looking to ignore the Premier League sides and his dad was recently in London, even though the purpose of his visit remains unclear.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roque seems keen on a move to Barca, but we still need to look to add him to our squad.

The Catalans have a publicised financial problem and might not be able to get their hands on him by the end of this season.

This will likely open the door for us to add him to our squad by the summer, so we must keep trying.

