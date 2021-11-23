Boost for Arsenal with attacking target’s £25M asking price stated

Sassuolo are claimed to have slapped a £25 Million asking price on the head of Domenico Berardi, a move that will surely excite Arsenal who are looking to refresh their front line.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of Italian forwards in recent seasons, including both Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne, but it could well be Berardi who finally seals that move to the Emirates.

The 27 year-old played a key role in helping his country to become European Champions in the summer, beating England in the final at Wembley, and he could well be set for a move in the near future if reports prove to be true.

The Daily Star cites CalcioMercato in claiming that he is available for as low as £25 Million, with Fiorentina serious about his signature.

We currently have both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette inside the final season of their contracts, while Nicolas Pepe has fallen down the pecking order and is also linked with a potential move away from the club. Berardi could well be viewed as an attractive signing for a reasonable fee, although admittedly, he doesn’t fit into our recent mould of signing young players with potential and re-sale value.

Should Arsenal be considering Berardi in January?

Patrick