Boost for Arsenal with our top goalscorer returning to training

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to training ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday.

The Gunners are in top form at present with three wins from three in February, and could potentially take fourth in the table should results go our way this weekend.

That possibility is actually extremely likely with fourth-placed Manchester United taking on city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad, while fifth-placed West Ham United have to go to Liverpool in hope of a result.

This means we could take fourth spot whilst holding onto our three games in hand over both of the Uniteds, giving us an even stronger advantage in the race to qualify for the Champions League, piling the pressure on the chasing pack to keep up.

While there are no easy games at this point of the season, we have been boosted by the return of Emile Smith Rowe in the build-up to the fixture, but it remains to be seen whether Takehiro Tomiyasu will be able to return also.

Football.London spotted the English midfielder in training today, which took place at the Emirates instead of London Colney, and he will hopefully be able to continue his fine form in front of goal when we make the short trip north.

