Boost for Arsenal with their target expected to ask Man City to sell him

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign another Manchester City player.

Since Mikel Arteta moved from City to become the Gunners manager, he has been linked with several players from his previous club.

He signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the Premier League champions and was eager to add Joao Cancelo to his squad. Although Cancelo preferred a move to Barcelona, Arsenal’s interest in more City players has persisted.

Recently, Fichajes reported that the Gunners were among the clubs interested in signing Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese midfielder had wanted to leave the Etihad last summer, but City convinced him to stay.

Now, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances, a report on Football Insider claims Silva will soon ask Manchester City to sell him. The midfielder desires a change of environment, providing Arsenal with another opportunity to pursue him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Silva is one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and the Portuguese star would be a fine addition to our squad, but it will be a tough transfer to pull off.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…