Boost for Leeds United ahead of their game with Arsenal

Arsenal will take on Leeds on the 22nd of November after this international break, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

After losing to Aston Villa, led by Jack Grealish at the weekend, Football Insider has revealed that the Gunners will have one more player to worry about for Leeds ahead of that game.

Kalvin Phillips had been out with injury for the Yorkshire side for some time and they have missed him greatly.

The new England international sustained a shoulder injury against Wolves in the Premier League last month, and he has missed three games for the Whites.

His return will make them a better side and Arsenal will have to consider how to take care of the threat that he provides.

The 24-year-old is one of the best midfielders in the country and that explains why Gareth Southgate has called him up to his national team.

Arsenal’s loss to Villa in their last Premier League game is one of the worst performance that we have seen from them since Mikel Arteta joined the club and they will be looking to do better against Leeds.