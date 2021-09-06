Boost for Maitland-Niles as two clubs battle to sign Arsenal team-mate

Mohamed Elneny is the subject of interest from both Galatasaray and Besiktas at present, which could well open the door for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to get his chance in Arsenal’s midfield.

The 24 year-old has been crying out for a role as a central midfielder, with manager Mikel Arteta preferring to use him at full-back or wing-back predominantly in previous seasons, but with Elneny looking likely to depart, he could finally get his chance.

The Egyptian midfielder is currently being linked with moves to both Turkish Super Lig sides Besiktas and Galatasaray, with their transfer window remaining open until later than the Premier League’s, which closed on last Tuesday.

CaughtOffside cites Turkish outlet Milliyet that the deal isn’t close however, with an issue over wage demands currently blocking the deal, but their window remains open until September 8 so there is no rush at present to get this over the line.

Miguel Azeez who is currently playing with the Under-23s is tipped as a potential breakout into the senior side this term, but you would have to imagine that AMN would be first in line to get his chance, having been denied a move away this summer.

Should Arsenal be allowing Elneny to leave considering our backup options?

Patrick