Boost for Project Restart as no match officials return positive for Covid19

The return of the Premier League was handed yet another boost when the results of the referees and their assistants Covid 19 tests came back with no positive cases, reports the Mail.

The Premier League will return next week with Arsenal taking on Manchester City in their rescheduled game while Aston Villa will play Sheffield United before the rest of the fixtures commence next weekend.

The Premier League has gradually moved from having to convince players and their clubs that this season can be finished safely to this stage when players are now having full contact training and some teams are even playing friendly games.

The referees were the last group of individuals to be tested and fingers were crossed with a potential positive case ruling out any officials for the rest of the season.

The referees and their assistants were tested at the closest Premier League teams to them individually and all their samples have returned negative results after the first round of testing.

The referees will undergo further tests before and after the competition resumes, but Mail Sport claims that they would not be involved in the friendly games that clubs are playing to keep themselves fit and ready for the return of the competition.