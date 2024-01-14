Borja Mayoral breaks his silence on reports linking him to Arsenal

Borja Mayoral has surprisingly been linked with a move to Arsenal recently as the Gunners search for a new striker.

The Spanish frontman is enjoying a successful season at Getafe, having scored more goals than Arsenal’s strikers in the first half of the season. This has led to reports suggesting that Arsenal has submitted a bid for him.

However, Getafe does not appear willing to part with one of their standout performers, and Mayoral has now addressed the rumours. He is currently content at Getafe, not contemplating a departure, and is also surprised by the claims suggesting a move to Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s news that has surprised me too.

“I haven’t spoken to the club or my agent. I’m very focused on Getafe on a day-to-day basis.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mayoral is one of the most in-form strikers in Europe at the moment, and we expect to be linked with a move for him.

But in reality, he simply is not good enough for our team, and there is no point in adding him to our group now.

