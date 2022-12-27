‘Born finisher’ – Michael Owen gives Arsenal reason not to panic buy

Michael Owen has described Eddie Nketiah as a ‘born finisher’ after the Arsenal man marked his first league start of the campaign with a goal against West Ham.

The Gunners shook off losing the first half yesterday to come away with all three points after clinching a 3-1 win at the Emirates, increasing our lead in top spot in the Premier League table, with us now seven clear of Newcastle United, and eight ahead of Manchester City.

The victory came despite worries over the loss of Gabriel Jesus, who didn’t return from the World Cup ready to play, and Nketiah’s goal will certainly have given us plenty of reason to feel positive about the Brazilian’s replacement.

Michael Owen is amongst the best finishers that the English division has ever seen, and he has come out with some massive praise for young Eddie.

“When he gets in that position, this guy can finish,” the former England striker told Premier League Productions (via TBR). “We’ve watched games today where it’s not the centre-forwards strength lets say, to be an absolute killer in front of goal. This lad does finish. He’s a born finisher.

“You can just tell. You can see in front of goal. He just looks like a finisher. He’s calm, he’s collected. All the pressure in the world can be on you but when you’re a goalscorer that’s what you’ve honed your skills in all your life. His goal tonight was absolutely brilliant. I loved how he felt for his man. He just felt where he was and knew where he was then he rolled him.”

It certainly was a neatly taken goal, but we will need to see some consistency from the 23 year-old in the coming weeks before we go over the top. The best bit about the performance was seeing all of Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard in top form in the absence of Jesus however, and they will be massive for us in the coming weeks whether Eddie is able to find that level on a regular basis or not.

Do you still expect Arsenal to jump into the transfer market for a new striker? Does Nketiah deserve more credit for his role in the side?

Patrick

