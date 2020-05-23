Borussia Dortmund confirms that Mario Gotze will leave them this summer, should Arsenal sign him?

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that his team will be parting ways with Mario Gotze when this season comes to an end, reports Sky Germany.

The German has not enjoyed his second spell with Jurgen Klopp’s former team after he left them to join Bayern Munich earlier in his career.

With the emergence of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, he has found chances to play limited, and he looks set to leave the Germans.

Zorc told Sky Deutschland: “I have had a very good conversation with Mario in the past few days. We have agreed that we will not continue our cooperation after the season.

“I think that is in the best interests of both parties.

“Mario is a really good boy and I think this season he will still be important to us.”

Gotze is still just 27 and although some may be of the opinion that he does not have much to offer in football any more, the German has had a good career and a closer look at his recent performance shows that he just doesn’t fit the style of football that Lucien Favre wants his team to play.

Mikel Arteta would be targeting free agents this summer, and I think that Gotze can still offer something to the Gunners.

Arteta needs new players that he can fine-tune to play the style of game that he wants and Gotze is at an age that he would still listen to his manager.

He won’t cost us anything and I doubt if he would ask for too much in terms of wages.

An article from Ime