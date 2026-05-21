Borussia Dortmund contacts Arsenal to sign one of their finest teenagers

Ethan Nwaneri has remained on the radar of Borussia Dortmund for some time, although Arsenal were unwilling to sanction his departure during the previous two transfer windows.

The Bundesliga side continued to monitor the youngster closely, believing he possesses the qualities required to develop into a key player at the highest level of European football.

Dortmund Maintain Strong Interest

While Olympique Marseille were interested in signing Nwaneri on loan for the remainder of the season in January, Borussia Dortmund were instead pursuing a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany, Dortmund have now made fresh contact with Arsenal regarding a possible permanent move, with the German club continuing to follow his situation closely ahead of next season.

Dortmund have built a strong reputation for identifying talented young English players and helping them fulfil their potential in Germany.

Their previous success stories include Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, both of whom developed into elite players after joining the Bundesliga club at a young age.

Arsenal Still Value Nwaneri Highly

Nwaneri’s spell in France did not progress as expected, and Arsenal may now feel they would have benefited more from keeping him at the Emirates for the second half of the campaign.

The situation became even more complicated after Roberto de Zerbi was dismissed as Marseille manager shortly after the English youngster arrived at the club.

Despite the ongoing interest from Dortmund, Arsenal still regard Nwaneri as one of the brightest talents within their squad and remain keen to retain him for the future.

The midfielder is expected to push for a more prominent role in the first team next season, although his long-term future could depend on the amount of regular playing time he receives under the Arsenal coaching staff.

If opportunities become limited next term, a move away from North London could eventually become an option, particularly with Dortmund continuing to demonstrate serious interest in securing his signature permanently.