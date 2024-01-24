Borussia Dortmund hatches a plan to sign Arsenal teenager

Borussia Dortmund has expressed interest in Chido Obi Martin, the Arsenal teenager currently developing in the club’s U18 setup. The Danish youngster has garnered attention for his impressive performances in Arsenal’s youth teams, earning him recognition as one of the top prospects in the country.

While Obi-Martin is highly rated at the Emirates and is expected to eventually make the breakthrough into the Arsenal first team, he currently cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17. This situation poses a potential challenge for Arsenal, and Sport1 reports that Borussia Dortmund is looking to capitalise on this by attempting to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund, with a reputation for developing young talents, may present an enticing option for Obi-Martin, especially since they are not bound by the Premier League’s restrictions on signing professional contracts for players under 17. Arsenal may face a challenge in retaining the young talent if Borussia Dortmund’s interest materialises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obi-Martin has been named a generational talent for his fine performances in our youth team and we have to fight to keep him.

BVB are a very attractive club for any teenager to join and further their development, and he could be tempted to make the move.

