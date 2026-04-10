Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Borussia Dortmund is eyeing a move for Arsenal teenager

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are known for targeting young players from the Premier League, and they could now turn their attention to a player developed at Arsenal.

The German club have built a strong reputation for developing teenagers into elite talents, with success stories including Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham. This track record makes them an attractive destination for emerging prospects, and Ethan Nwaneri is now reportedly on their radar.

Rising Interest in Nwaneri

The Englishman is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille from Arsenal as he seeks more regular first-team football away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are said to believe he remains one of the best talents to emerge from Hale End, although there are concerns that he may still struggle for consistent minutes if he returns in the summer. This situation has attracted attention from Borussia Dortmund, who are preparing to recruit from the Premier League again when the season ends. According to Give Me Sport, they want Nwaneri.

Dortmund’s recruitment strategy continues to focus on players who can be developed and integrated into high-intensity football environments, which is why young attacking talents remain of strong interest to the club.

Transfer Considerations and Future Outlook

Arsenal are also considering the financial implications of a potential sale, as any deal for a homegrown talent developed at Hale End would represent pure profit in accounting terms.

The youngster has reportedly enjoyed his loan spell in France and may be seeking continued regular game time, which could influence Arsenal’s decision on his long-term future at the club.

However, any potential decision will also depend on playing time expectations and whether remaining at Arsenal offers sufficient opportunities compared with a move abroad.

A move of this nature would therefore depend on a balance between immediate development needs and long-term career planning, with several clubs monitoring the situation closely ahead of the next transfer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
“Get him in!” Paul Scholes says Arsenal star should be taken to the World Cup
Arsenal is facing Bayern Munich competition for Premier League star
Jack Wilshere
Good luck to Arsenal legend super Jack Wilshere
Posted by

Tags Ethan Nwaneri

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors