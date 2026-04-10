Borussia Dortmund is eyeing a move for Arsenal teenager

Borussia Dortmund are known for targeting young players from the Premier League, and they could now turn their attention to a player developed at Arsenal.

The German club have built a strong reputation for developing teenagers into elite talents, with success stories including Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham. This track record makes them an attractive destination for emerging prospects, and Ethan Nwaneri is now reportedly on their radar.

Rising Interest in Nwaneri

The Englishman is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille from Arsenal as he seeks more regular first-team football away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are said to believe he remains one of the best talents to emerge from Hale End, although there are concerns that he may still struggle for consistent minutes if he returns in the summer. This situation has attracted attention from Borussia Dortmund, who are preparing to recruit from the Premier League again when the season ends. According to Give Me Sport, they want Nwaneri.

Dortmund’s recruitment strategy continues to focus on players who can be developed and integrated into high-intensity football environments, which is why young attacking talents remain of strong interest to the club.

Transfer Considerations and Future Outlook

Arsenal are also considering the financial implications of a potential sale, as any deal for a homegrown talent developed at Hale End would represent pure profit in accounting terms.

The youngster has reportedly enjoyed his loan spell in France and may be seeking continued regular game time, which could influence Arsenal’s decision on his long-term future at the club.

However, any potential decision will also depend on playing time expectations and whether remaining at Arsenal offers sufficient opportunities compared with a move abroad.

A move of this nature would therefore depend on a balance between immediate development needs and long-term career planning, with several clubs monitoring the situation closely ahead of the next transfer window.