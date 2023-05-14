Borussia Dortmund joins the race to sign Arsenal star

Borussia Dortmund is the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal man Granit Xhaka as the Swiss midfielder is linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Xhaka has been a key player for the Gunners since he has been at the Emirates, but Arsenal is unlikely to extend his contract.

Recent reports claimed Bayer Leverkusen was keen to add him to their squad, and his wife wants to return to Germany, where he initially played for Borussia Monchengladbach.

A report via Football London is now revealing Borussia Dortmund has entered the race for his signature as well.

BVB is famed for signing very young players, but they have struggled to win the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich for the last decade and might be considering adding more experienced players to their squad.

Arsenal is reportedly keen on the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. If they sign both midfielders, Xhaka will struggle to get game time at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has served us well and now is probably a good time to offload him and secure a replacement for his signature.

The Swiss midfielder is one of the finest players in our squad now, but Rice is also an accomplished midfielder and will thrive at the Emirates.

