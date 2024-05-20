Borussia Dortmund will challenge Arsenal for the signature of Turkey star

It seems Arsenal is closing in on a move for Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadıoğlu, as several reports are following the story.

The Gunners are set to improve their squad this summer and have been linked with several players.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been fantastic to watch, but most clubs strengthen every summer, and the team that fails to do so will get left behind.

Arsenal knows they need to do more to topple Manchester City, and the Gunners will seize the opportunity when it arises.

Kadıoğlu is the latest player being linked with a move to the Emirates, and several reports suggest Arsenal is working on the deal behind the scenes to bring the versatile star to London.

Now that the season is over, they might accelerate their efforts to ensure he joins them. However, Takvim reports there is now competition for his signature.

They claim that Borussia Dortmund also likes the player, and the Champions League finalists will challenge Arsenal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

BVB’s interest confirms that he is a good player and we should do our best to win the race for his signature.

He will choose us over BVB and we expect to offer him more money than the Germans can as well.