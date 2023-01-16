Arsenal Women boss Eidevall “disappointed” with 1-1 draw against Chelsea in WSL by Michelle

It was very disappointing that Arsenal let Chelsea’s Sam Kerr get a header into the back of the net in the 89th minute of the game, particularly as our Gunners had dominated the majority of the game, going 1-0 ahead on the one hour mark, with Eidevall saying after the final whistle:

I told the players [how proud I was] after the game. I thought our performance was really, really good. I’m proud of that.

Of course, we’re disappointed with the result, but going forward, we need to take that performance with us and we need to learn what we need to learn from the goal we conceded.

Arsenal’s next WSL challenge is away at Brighton & Hove Albion with away tickets for the game already SOLD OUT but the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 18:45 UK on Sunday 22nd January, with Eidevall saying of our Gunners next challenge: We need to go one game at a time. We still have lots of things to develop so let’s review this game here. Let’s go back to the tactics room and get a plan for Brighton and work really hard in the week. That’s going to be a tough game so we need to be ready for that.

How do you think we’ll fair against Brighton Gooners? With the strong performance we seen from Arsenal at Emirates yesterday I think we can allow ourselves to be hopeful of a win and improving from 3rd place in our WSL title race..

