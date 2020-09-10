Both Arsenal Ladies and Mens face interesting Derbys this weekend

Will it be derby delight for the Arsenal men and women over the weekend? by Shenel

Both the men and women have tasty London Derby’s this weekend. The Arsenal women will play their second game in six days on Saturday when they take on West Ham, and after their 6-1 demolition of Reading on Sunday it looks to be a promising match again.

Whereas, the men will be taking on Fulham, in which can be counted as their second game of the season after their penalty shootout win against Liverpool in the Community Shield just over one week ago, but in actual fact if we are talking on technical terms then it will be their first game of the new Premier League season.

Both teams love to boast a derby day win and after the women battered Reading, they could just as easily do the same to West Ham. The men on the other hand will be facing tough opposition, a Fulham team who have been newly promoted and would surely want to stamp their mark down from day one in the Premier League.

Of course I hope that both of our teams win though, but whatever happens I am sure both derby’s will have some fire and passion included.

I would also love to see the Arsenal men and women’s teams go head to head with one another one day. We know both teams are successful and both teams have the talent to be able to beat anyone and everyone on their day. And, who knows maybe at some point in the future they could go head to head for charity.

I wish both the men’s and women’s team the best of luck for their respective campaigns, let’s hope we see the same fire and passion from both sets of players that we know they hold within their ranks. Hopefully they, (especially the men’s team) give us fans a season we have long deserved! Gooners, place your bets, who will have a more successful season or will it be equal?

Shenel Osman