Definite signs of improvement in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal.
All things considered, I thought this was quite a decent performance from Arsenal. Yes, there are still glaring issues that need resolving, no one expected there to be huge changes after just one game. But in comparison to recent performances this one today was good overall.
Arsenal did not deserve to be 1-0 down in the first half, they were the more dominant and looked far more comfortable but as usual, switching off cost us a goal and just like that, Bournemouth is 1-0 up after the first 45 minutes.
The second half was a little more of the same, to be honest, and the equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was fully deserved. Both teams had more than enough chances to win the game with the conditions not making life easy either.
There were still individual issues to contend with from certain players in terms of attitude and I am not referring to Ozil who I thought tried hard today.
In fact, no one player had a nightmare game and that alone is an improvement, some could have had better games for sure but there was no single massive boo boo and it has to be said, they did look more like a team out there.
There was also better discipline and organisation and of course, there was still the irritating play out from the back tactics.
Can the lads be criticised? sure they can but there is no need for anyone to be too harsh in my opinion, this is all about baby steps and today one small step was taken towards better days.
It was by no means an invigorating display that will go down in history but it was a solid one at a very critical time and the lads can hold their heads high this boxing day.
A clean slate and a fresh tactic have made all players start the game positively. Arsenal created more chances and win the ball possession by a large margin, thanks to the players’ eagerness to impress their new managers and Maitland-Niles’ involvement in midfield:
– Lacazette: Had many chances, but failed to convert any of those chances into a goal and he couldn’t release himself from Bournemouth’s man-marking as well. I think he is too slow for EPL and his height doesn’t help him in this league either
– Ozil: Started the first half brightly with some through balls, but declined a lot in the second half. I predict he would keep getting subbed in the future and he has to accept that
– Nelson: Worked his socks off on the right wing, but he was simply not fast enough to get past Bournemouth’s LB. He just started twice after a long time, so he needs more games to grow as an RW
– Aubameyang: The right man at the right time to score, but he wasn’t impressive on the left wing
– Torreira: Instrumentally made plenty of interceptions, blocks and tackles. He was the best midfielder today
– Xhaka: I believe he would improve a lot under Arteta’s guidance. Swapped his position between left DM and left CB swiftly, thanks to Arteta’s smart tactic
– Maitland-Niles: Helped Xhaka and Torreira a lot in midfield, by playing narrow as an extra midfielder sometimes. Asking the fullback(s) to play narrow is often employed by Enrique and Guardiola, which Arteta has implemented nicely
– Saka: Needs to learn how to cross better. But he did his job well, although LB is not his natural position
– The CBs: Conceded as usual, but overall tried their best to defend
– Leno: Didn’t do much, because we dominated the ball possession and pinned Bournemouth down
– Arteta: He showed that he has learned many things from Guardiola. Asking his players to dynamically change the formation between 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 when required was a smart strategy that Wenger and Emery would never use
Nelson needs a loan. He was bad today especially in the first half. He showed flashes of quality at Hoffenheim last season but generally he wasn’t ready. I still think he’s special but for some youngsters they need consistent run of games at top level to start producing. I hope he goes on loan this January.
Arteta has made some improvements but Bournemouth have been poor this season. We need to improve in attack to beat Chelsea because their game is tailor made for top teams
One of Ozil’s better games this season but still same blooody negativity about him and the same lame excuse for Nelson.
How many games did Pepe played without our managers disrupting his growing into the games? Hevplays today, tomorrow he’s on the bench.
Before this season, I watched and followed Nelson on loan and pointed out how he wasn’t ready to step up.
Still the same thing, the boy has something in him but he needs to be shipped off to another English club on loan.
He’s been pissful poor for Arsenal.
I don’t have excuses to create for him or anyone else..
I call out any player who plays badly and credit them when they play good, be it Xhaka, Ozil, Luiz, or anyone, but Nelson’s been bang average and there’s no way he’s ready to be our first team winger.
You’re fond of creating excuses for the boy.
Saka and Martinelli didn’t need to play 5 games in a row to show the whole world what they could do.
Even Willock who is poor, puts in better effort compared to Nelson.
I dont know a single thing, one single thing that Willock does better than Guendouzi.
Everyone else played well..even the defenders, our attackers are to blame for the points dropped
One of the better game for this season.
Lacazette was such a huge letdown.
Very very poor performance from him.
Already Arteta has them closing players down on time, we gave away little space.
So many positives, Ozil,Torreira, Xhaka.
Still disturbing, Nelson, Lacazette and Willock.
Who I keep saying is no better than Guedouzi I swear.
Guendouzi is miles afar better than that boy.
At least Guendouzi picks accurate forward passes.
Look at the last chance he wasted.
The only thing I love the most is the fact that suddenly they close down the opponents on time.
That’s what I’ve always complained about under Freddie.
We hardly gave them the space today
One of our better performances of the season even if we were above average. Today’s match was like the Everton match.We just faced a team that has been in some bad form with a fluke win over Chelsea. Nelson was bad today but I still believe in him like I was with Soyuncu who spent most of last season with the U23’s and deemed not good enough. Ozil did well for most part today but he’s in and out too many times. Lacazette shouldn’t start the next match. He’s been wasteful recently and I believe we need a winger on that side instead of Auba. Torreira was the MOTM today. An above average performance against a struggling side but well done to Arteta because there were some improvements.
We need to be better in attack against Chelsea else we’ll lose.
I agree that Aubameyang should start upfront against Chelsea and Lacazette must be benched
Martinelli should start on the left wing if he is fit. Otherwise we can try Pepe there, as long as Pepe still can’t play well as an RW
Please just ship willock out..that guy is damn lazy and has eaten Emery’s lazy cake.. Everyone stepped up except willock.
He missed the winner my oppinion
We need to start winning games really soon, I think that’s 9 draws already this season! Really annoyed we didn’t win that today.. that’s 2 games (Everton and Today) we really should have won but 2 points in 3 games and 1 goal scored is not good enough! I would happily sell Lacazette this January he’s becoming a terribly frustrating player! Onto Chelsea next.. probably another draw.
Remember this is a Pornmouth side that beat Chavs and ManU.
Much better imo and not forgetting that we have injuries that has had us to have players playing out of position.
Constant rain and wet pitch made it for a posible error game.
If Laca had had his shooting boots on we would have walked it.
Bad points ?…………….countless crosses from eiher flank with nearly nil precision!……………….but the good point is that we got into them positions o0n numerous occasions.
Nelson is not a winger, more an attacking mifielder, he lacks pace on the wing!