Definite signs of improvement in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal.

All things considered, I thought this was quite a decent performance from Arsenal. Yes, there are still glaring issues that need resolving, no one expected there to be huge changes after just one game. But in comparison to recent performances this one today was good overall.

Arsenal did not deserve to be 1-0 down in the first half, they were the more dominant and looked far more comfortable but as usual, switching off cost us a goal and just like that, Bournemouth is 1-0 up after the first 45 minutes.

The second half was a little more of the same, to be honest, and the equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was fully deserved. Both teams had more than enough chances to win the game with the conditions not making life easy either.

There were still individual issues to contend with from certain players in terms of attitude and I am not referring to Ozil who I thought tried hard today.

In fact, no one player had a nightmare game and that alone is an improvement, some could have had better games for sure but there was no single massive boo boo and it has to be said, they did look more like a team out there.

There was also better discipline and organisation and of course, there was still the irritating play out from the back tactics.

Can the lads be criticised? sure they can but there is no need for anyone to be too harsh in my opinion, this is all about baby steps and today one small step was taken towards better days.

It was by no means an invigorating display that will go down in history but it was a solid one at a very critical time and the lads can hold their heads high this boxing day.