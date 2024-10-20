Bournemouth attacker reveals he is a lifelong Gooner

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has revealed that he is a lifelong Arsenal fan, even as he establishes himself as one of the Premier League’s top attackers.

Semenyo was undoubtedly the Man of the Match when Bournemouth faced Arsenal yesterday, consistently causing problems for the Gunners’ defence.

Known for his speed, strength, and skill, the forward proved to be a constant threat throughout the game.

His impressive performances for Bournemouth have attracted interest from several top clubs, and he has now shared that he has been an Arsenal supporter his entire life.

While potentially handing Mikel Arteta’s team an advantage should they get serious about signing him, Semenyo tells The Athletic:

“I am an Arsenal fan.

“I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.

“Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa (League) — that’s the aim. I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals. It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to know that a top player like Semenyo follows us and he is one of the wingers we should consider signing as an alternative to Bukayo Saka.

At 24, he is also at an age where we can develop him further.

