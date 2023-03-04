Bournemouth boss says about Arsenal game “We need to leave there with points.”

Bournemouth are struggling to get points on the board in their fight to remain in the Premier League next season, and it is not going to get any easier when they visit the Emirates this afternoon.

The Cherries coach Gary O’Neil admits that the crowd alone will intimidating enough, never mind facing the League leaders on home turf.

“Arsenal are very, very good,” the head coach said. “They’re very well organised and are detailed in their work, how good they are with the ball and their movement.

“The connection with the fans, too, the atmosphere at the Emirates at the moment and the intensity.

“It’ll be a good test; the boys are looking forward to it. It’s not one that we’re going to just looking to take part in.”

He continued: “It’s really important for us at this stage of the season, and at any stage of the season, that we go there and we’re really clear on what we’re trying to achieve.

“We need to leave there with points.”

It-s good to show a bit of faith in your team, but the Cherries record of six away defeats in a row (and not scoring in 5 of them) before a narrow 1-0 win at Wolves, is hardly cause for hope ahead of a visit to the Emirates.

But I’m sure they will put up a plucky performance before succumbing to Arsenal’s superior firepower…

Sam P

