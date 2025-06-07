Bournemouth could spoil Arsenal’s chance to sign Kepa

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department and have identified Kepa Arrizabalaga as a potential second-choice option for the upcoming season. The Spaniard has emerged as a key target following Barcelona’s acquisition of Joan Garcia, who had previously been on the radar of the Gunners.

Kepa Becomes Arsenal’s Focus

In the season just concluded, Neto filled the role of deputy to David Raya at the Emirates. While he was rarely required to step in, his loan spell from Bournemouth has now ended and he has returned to his parent club. Arsenal, therefore, are actively seeking a suitable replacement, and Kepa has become a serious consideration.

According to Team Talk, Chelsea have made it clear that Kepa is not in their plans for the forthcoming campaign, which has opened the door for rival clubs to express interest. Arsenal have reportedly begun discussions with the goalkeeper’s entourage to understand the terms that would be required to bring him to North London.

Kepa is regarded as a capable goalkeeper and has shown quality during his time at the top level. His experience could be a valuable asset to Arsenal, especially in a season where squad depth will be crucial.

Bournemouth Still in the Frame

Despite Arsenal’s growing interest, Bournemouth are still firmly in the race to sign Kepa. The report further states that the Cherries remain keen on a permanent transfer following the positive impression he made during his brief stint with the club. They are believed to be willing to offer him a starting role, which could prove to be a significant factor in the player’s decision-making process.

While Arsenal can offer Kepa the chance to compete at a higher level and challenge for honours, Bournemouth’s promise of regular first-team football might appeal to the goalkeeper as he considers his next move. Whichever club secures his signature will benefit from the addition of a highly experienced and reliable figure between the posts.

