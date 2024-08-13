Bournemouth enters the race to sign Arsenal man after his latest failed move

Arsenal has turned down an approach from Ajax for Aaron Ramsdale after the Dutch club failed to meet the Gunners’ conditions for his departure.

Ramsdale, who has lost his status as Arsenal’s number-one goalkeeper, is expected to leave the club in the coming weeks. However, Arsenal is keen on completing their summer business swiftly and is willing to retain Ramsdale if a satisfactory offer does not materialise.

The situation presents an ideal scenario for Mikel Arteta, as it allows him to have two very good goalkeepers at his disposal. Ajax expressed interest in adding Ramsdale to their squad and submitted a bid for a season-long loan.

However, according to The Athletic, Arsenal rejected the offer because Ramsdale is not available for loan. The club is only considering his departure in the form of a permanent transfer, making Ajax’s offer untenable.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes almost no sense to loan out Ramsdale, and any serious suitor will look to sign him permanently.

Ajax is one of the top clubs in Europe, but if they do not pay to sign him permanently, we do not owe them any favours.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…