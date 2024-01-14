Bournemouth expects a North London derby for their player

Bournemouth is preparing for offers for Dominic Solanke following his outstanding performance in the first half of the season.

The striker has been in superb form for the Cherries this term and has played a pivotal role in their success in the league.

Bournemouth is well aware of having a top player in Solanke and plans to utilise him for as long as he remains in their squad.

Arsenal has recently targeted the former Chelsea trainee, recognising the need for reinforcements in their attack.

Understanding the importance of acquiring a goal-scoring striker, Arsenal views Solanke as one of the best in the league.

Football Insider also reports that Bournemouth is aware of Tottenham’s interest and anticipates the Lilywhites to compete with Arsenal for the striker’s signature.

Both clubs need new frontmen and might approach Bournemouth for Solanke’s services either this month or in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke has been in top shape in this campaign, and the Englishman remains one of the exciting frontmen in the league.

However, does he have the experience to lead our line in the league and Europe? We are a much bigger club and have to think about this.

