Bournemouth gets serious about signing Arsenal man to replace Semenyo

Bournemouth are reportedly targeting Ethan Nwaneri as a potential replacement for Antoine Semenyo, following the winger’s move to Manchester City. The development comes as Bournemouth look to quickly fill the gap left by Semenyo, who has agreed a deal with the former Premier League champions and will continue his season in Manchester.

Bournemouth identify Nwaneri as Semenyo’s successor

Arsenal had also shown interest in signing Semenyo, and there had been speculation that a deal involving Nwaneri could have suited all parties. However, Semenyo opted to join Manchester City, where he will work under Pep Guardiola and aim to establish himself as one of the standout players in the league. With that move now completed, Bournemouth have shifted its focus towards securing a new attacking option.

Nwaneri has emerged as a leading candidate. Despite his clear talent and reputation as one of the finest young players at Arsenal, he has not featured regularly enough to accelerate his development. Many observers have suggested that a loan move would benefit the attacker, allowing him to gain valuable first-team experience elsewhere in the Premier League.

Arsenal weigh development against departure

Arsenal, however, remain cautious. The club may not make any signings this month, and there is an ongoing debate internally about whether Nwaneri should stay within the first team environment. The Gunners believe that training alongside senior players and learning from those above him in the pecking order could be just as valuable as regular minutes elsewhere.

Bournemouth are prepared to test that stance. According to Independent Sport, the club are considering a bold approach to tempt Arsenal into allowing Nwaneri to leave, viewing him as a strong replacement for Semenyo. They are reportedly ready to present an attractive proposal in the hope of persuading Arsenal to reconsider their position.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether Arsenal would be willing to sanction a sale or even a loan. The club are mindful of Nwaneri’s long term potential and are keen not to hinder his development. Bournemouth’s interest underlines how highly regarded the attacker is across the league, but any move will ultimately depend on whether Arsenal believe his future is best served by remaining in north London or gaining experience elsewhere.