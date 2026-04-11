Bournemouth goalscorer says they just made a statement at Arsenal

Alex Scott was Bournemouth’s match-winner as he scored the decisive goal in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates this afternoon, and he clearly relished the moment.

The midfielder produced an excellent performance, as did many of his teammates, and he was among the players who caused Arsenal the most consistent problems throughout the match. His influence in key moments helped Bournemouth secure a memorable result away from home.

Overall, Bournemouth executed a well-organised game plan that proved highly effective, making life extremely difficult for the league leaders. Their structure, intensity, and discipline allowed them to control important phases of the match and frustrate Arsenal’s attacking rhythm.

Arsenal were placed under sustained pressure, and Bournemouth capitalised on this by implementing their strategy with confidence and precision. The result ultimately reflected their ability to take advantage of opportunities at a crucial stage of the season.

Bournemouth’s Tactical Success at the Emirates

The result was not what the majority of supporters inside the Emirates Stadium had anticipated, as expectations were firmly in favour of a home victory. However, Bournemouth arrived with belief, having been unbeaten since their previous defeat to Arsenal, and demonstrated that confidence throughout the encounter.

Their ability to maintain resilience and organisation allowed them to compete effectively against a side that has led the table for much of the season. This victory will therefore be viewed as a significant achievement in their campaign.

Scott Reflects on Statement Victory

Reflecting on the result, Scott spoke to Premier League Productions:

“It felt really good! The team they are, obviously top of the league, they’re having an unbelievable season, we want to one up that. We’ve been unbeaten for a while now, not as many wins, so to come here and get the three points is a big statement.”

For Bournemouth, it is a moment worth celebrating, with players and coaching staff justifiably pleased with their execution and outcome. However, from Arsenal’s perspective, the defeat could represent a significant turning point in their season, particularly given the timing and context of their title challenge in the English Premier League.