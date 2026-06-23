Bournemouth is considering a summer move for Arsenal star

Leandro Trossard is one of the players Arsenal could sell this summer, with Bournemouth showing interest in his signature, according to the Daily Mail.
The Belgian forward remains one of the more reliable attacking options in the Premier League and is still considered an important member of the Arsenal squad. However, the club are expected to make several adjustments to their squad this summer, and Trossard is among the players who could potentially depart if the right offer is received.
Arsenal Future and Contract Situation
If he stays, he would continue to offer valuable depth and experience in attack. However, with only one year remaining on his current contract and no reported movement on a renewal, Arsenal may consider a sale rather than risk losing him on a free transfer later.
The situation places the club in a position where they must decide whether to retain his services for squad depth or capitalise on his market value during this transfer window. His experience and versatility make him an attractive option for several clubs looking to strengthen their attacking units.
Bournemouth Interest and Possible Move
Trossard has the opportunity to remain in the Premier League, with the report stating that Bournemouth are keen to add his quality and experience to their squad as they prepare for a demanding season, including potential European competition.
The Cherries are understood to be targeting experienced players who can help them cope with both domestic and continental fixtures, and Trossard’s proven ability at the highest level makes him a strong candidate.
A move to Bournemouth could also include the offer of a longer-term contract, something that may not be guaranteed at Arsenal if he remains and eventually runs down his deal towards the summer of 2027.
Bournemouth are not alone in their interest, as clubs outside England are also monitoring the situation. However, if Trossard prefers to stay in the Premier League, Bournemouth could have a strong chance of securing his signature ahead of rival suitors.
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I’m a bit torn here.
If you think about it, how many left wingers in the PL are better than him, or have better stats than him? He has the highest G+A per 90 in the league among left wingers.
Looking at underlying stats (progressive carries, chances created, touches in the box etc), he’s ranked 3rd.
I would honestly look at keeping him and letting him go on a free next Summer, he has paid back his purchase value in abundance.
At the same time, go all in for Mika Godts (who is also Belgian), and let Trossard mentor him for a season.
I only thought of selling due to his age, but a friend asked me who is better than him and I struggled… Doku for me seemed to be the only clear one off the top of my head.
It’s the old story of wanting flash over substance.
Trossard was instrumental in securing the long awaited title, but he is not the speed demon we need on the wing, but Monga migth be . There are
rumors about Alvarez and Viktor circling these are
silly ideas to try to force a soulution for an unwanted move, we already have Kai and Mikel Merino, with
Morgan we get more goals from the midfield.. and
Viktor will score more next season..
He’s a quality player for the left wing and can be good centrally – possibly aside from when Saka’s on decent form, I don’t think we have a more reliable finisher and he’s as good as anyone we have when it comes to opening up tight defences.
I want us to improve our attack but trossard is arguably the last person to sacrifice to achieve that – at best it would be a step backwards to go one or two steps forwards – not necessary, just keep him and add more quality to the squad. Others could be sold and more readily improved on.
Well said Davi