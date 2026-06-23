Bournemouth is considering a summer move for Arsenal star

Leandro Trossard is one of the players Arsenal could sell this summer, with Bournemouth showing interest in his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

The Belgian forward remains one of the more reliable attacking options in the Premier League and is still considered an important member of the Arsenal squad. However, the club are expected to make several adjustments to their squad this summer, and Trossard is among the players who could potentially depart if the right offer is received.

Arsenal Future and Contract Situation

If he stays, he would continue to offer valuable depth and experience in attack. However, with only one year remaining on his current contract and no reported movement on a renewal, Arsenal may consider a sale rather than risk losing him on a free transfer later.

The situation places the club in a position where they must decide whether to retain his services for squad depth or capitalise on his market value during this transfer window. His experience and versatility make him an attractive option for several clubs looking to strengthen their attacking units.

Bournemouth Interest and Possible Move

Trossard has the opportunity to remain in the Premier League, with the report stating that Bournemouth are keen to add his quality and experience to their squad as they prepare for a demanding season, including potential European competition.

The Cherries are understood to be targeting experienced players who can help them cope with both domestic and continental fixtures, and Trossard’s proven ability at the highest level makes him a strong candidate.

A move to Bournemouth could also include the offer of a longer-term contract, something that may not be guaranteed at Arsenal if he remains and eventually runs down his deal towards the summer of 2027.

Bournemouth are not alone in their interest, as clubs outside England are also monitoring the situation. However, if Trossard prefers to stay in the Premier League, Bournemouth could have a strong chance of securing his signature ahead of rival suitors.

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