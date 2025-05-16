Bournemouth is trying to lure Arsenal La Liga target

Joan García is attracting considerable attention in the transfer market, and he reportedly has a strong desire to join Arsenal. However, the Gunners face competition for his signature, as other clubs are also looking to secure the services of the promising goalkeeper.

Since last summer, Arsenal have had García firmly on their radar. The player is believed to have reached an agreement on personal terms before the previous transfer window closed, but the move ultimately fell through. The Gunners were unable to complete the deal in time, as negotiations with Espanyol stalled due to the Spanish side’s insistence that his release clause be met in full.

Goalkeeper Situation Expected to Shift

Despite the breakdown in talks, Arsenal have maintained their interest in García and are expected to revisit the move in the upcoming window. After failing to land him, the club opted to bring in Neto on loan from Bournemouth as temporary cover. However, the Brazilian is expected to return to his parent club at the end of the season, creating an opening in Arsenal’s goalkeeping department.

This scenario could pave the way for García to make the switch to the Emirates, but competition remains. According to Sport Witness, Bournemouth are now eyeing García as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has spent the season on loan at the club from Chelsea. Due to the financial demands likely associated with keeping Kepa permanently, Bournemouth are exploring alternative options and view García as a suitable candidate.

Arsenal Remain Confident of Securing Deal

Despite Bournemouth’s interest, Arsenal remain optimistic about their chances of landing García. The Gunners are confident that the player would favour a move to the Emirates over other suitors, based on the existing relationship and the appeal of joining a top Premier League side with Champions League ambitions.

While Bournemouth’s interest signals growing competition for his signature, Arsenal will feel well-positioned to finalise a deal this time around. García’s potential and previous willingness to agree terms indicate that a transfer remains very much on the cards, provided the Gunners act decisively in the upcoming window.

