Bournemouth join Arsenal in race for highly-rated PSG youngster

Earlier this month, we reported that Arsenal had joined the race to sign highly-rated Paris Saint-Germain youngster Emmanuel Mbemba. Now, according to the BBC, the Gunners have company in the chase, with Bournemouth also exploring a move for the talented teenage defender.

The 18-year-old is expected to leave the French champions when his contract expires, with only a nominal training compensation fee required to complete a deal.

Bournemouth may hold an advantage

The report suggests that Bournemouth have already held initial discussions over a development plan for Mbemba, who is comfortable at both left-back and centre-back.

The Cherries are reportedly hoping to loan the France youth international to sister club Lorient, who are part of the Black Knight Football Club ownership group, allowing him to gain valuable first-team experience before returning to challenge for a place in the Premier League.

That integrated pathway could hand Bournemouth an advantage over Arsenal, who cannot offer the same level of control over a player’s development through a multi-club structure.

Arsenal’s pathway remains attractive

Despite that, Arsenal are far from out of the running.

The report adds that the Gunners have impressed Mbemba with their own development plan, highlighting the stability Mikel Arteta has built at the Emirates and the club’s strong record of nurturing young talent.

One obvious example is William Saliba, whose successful loan spell at Marseille helped accelerate his development before returning to establish himself as one of Europe’s elite centre-backs.

Mbemba has already earned recognition as one of France’s brightest young defenders. He captained PSG’s Under-19 side to French Youth Cup glory last season and is capable of playing on the left or in the heart of defence.

Whether that proves enough to convince him to choose north London over Bournemouth remains to be seen, but Arsenal’s continued interest underlines their determination to recruit some of Europe’s most promising young talent alongside established first-team stars this summer.

Would you like to see Arsenal win the race for Emmanuel Mbemba, Gooners? Or do you think Bournemouth’s proposed development pathway could prove too attractive for the teenager to turn down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…