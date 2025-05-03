Bournemouth leave the Emirates with all three points against poor Arsenal

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth this afternoon, increasing their risk of finishing this term outside the top two.

Arsenal want to win the Champions League, but they risk slipping further down the Premier League table.

This makes winning more league matches important, and Bournemouth are a team capable of providing a proper test.

The Cherries were a good challenge ahead of the Champions League return leg in Paris next week, so Arsenal began strongly.

However, Bournemouth were as fearless as expected and demonstrated their quality with some fine early chances.

Arsenal managed to withstand those moments and took the lead through Declan Rice.

This was exactly how the fans would have wanted the match to unfold, and the team now needed to find another goal.

It did not come before half-time, and the Gunners continued to press their visitors in search of a second.

PSG players would likely have been watching and taking notes on how strong this Arsenal side can be at their best.

However, this was not the Gunners’ finest performance at the Emirates, and soon afterwards the visitors equalised through Arsenal target Dean Huijsen.

The Cherries followed that with another goal by Evanilson, who scored from a fortunate opportunity.

A lengthy VAR review confirmed the goals should stand, and Arsenal suddenly found themselves behind.

They pushed hard for another goal, but Bournemouth were prepared for everything thrown at them and held on to win the match 2-1.