Bournemouth leave the Emirates with all three points against poor Arsenal

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth this afternoon, increasing their risk of finishing this term outside the top two.
Arsenal want to win the Champions League, but they risk slipping further down the Premier League table.
This makes winning more league matches important, and Bournemouth are a team capable of providing a proper test.
The Cherries were a good challenge ahead of the Champions League return leg in Paris next week, so Arsenal began strongly.
However, Bournemouth were as fearless as expected and demonstrated their quality with some fine early chances.
Arsenal managed to withstand those moments and took the lead through Declan Rice.
This was exactly how the fans would have wanted the match to unfold, and the team now needed to find another goal.
It did not come before half-time, and the Gunners continued to press their visitors in search of a second.
PSG players would likely have been watching and taking notes on how strong this Arsenal side can be at their best.
However, this was not the Gunners’ finest performance at the Emirates, and soon afterwards the visitors equalised through Arsenal target Dean Huijsen.
The Cherries followed that with another goal by Evanilson, who scored from a fortunate opportunity.
A lengthy VAR review confirmed the goals should stand, and Arsenal suddenly found themselves behind.
They pushed hard for another goal, but Bournemouth were prepared for everything thrown at them and held on to win the match 2-1.
3-1 Arsenal vs PSG
Hahahahahahahahahahaha…
Come back to me buddy Wednesday night with you’re hahahaha
Pathetic from arsenal, this season has turned into a nightmare
Arteta out…
That guy fielded our starting 11 to destroy all confidence left ahead of PSG… We won’t finish second. Pool and Newcastle will smash us.
Lifeless performances all season, but it’s always the ref, injuries, never Arteta the almighty. Pathetic. Season over, and we might not finish in the top 5!
All true tbh. Laughable performances from a bunch of pretenders!
A tale of 2 halves and in some cases individuals were guilty of good and pretty average
First half was dominant without much in the way of end product. Don’t know the story behind Timber not playing but White was a bit ring rusty. Sometimes Partey was excellent and then the complete opposite. Overall I think Odegaard did well compared to some of the others. God knows what was going on at the back at times and their second goal was down to a complete cock up. Terrible.
There was no reason why Arsenal couldn’t have won that game, but they didn’t show nearly enough in the second half and Bournemouth took advantage. The throw in that Bournemouth scored from was a belter.
Not a great result to take with us to France and I’m surprised that Arteta didn’t make changes earlier
You know what worried me Sue and it’s been a pattern ( I think confidence) but in last 10 minutes you no longer feel like Arsenal will make lots of chances do you ?
I left with a few minutes to go. I don’t know if it was complacency when we scored but the second half we weren’t at the races. Confidence is one consideration but the first half was different. Maybe they have Wednesday on their minds but the back line were – and I hate the word – sloppy. Bournemouth were not brilliant by any means
The losing or drawing from winning positions has become a habit 😔
How can it be our starting eleven when Timber was out?
Lifeless performances all season? Already forgotten Madrid home and away, City home and away, spuds home and away, PSV home and away just for starters?
Of course injuries have played a part – Tomiyasu, Havertz, Jesus, Saka, White, Califiori, Martinelli all with long term injuries.
Now back to reality and today’s performance :
After five years, MA still doesn’t use his bench properly.
There is a feeling of inevitability at the moment, no matter what we are doing, we’re going to lose or draw.
The only positive from today was that there were no more injuries, but the feeling that it’s the same old ending once again, is looming large.
Defeat on Wednesday and I can see Arteta’s fate being the same as Wenger’s and Emery’s…. out of the club with a year still left on his contract.
Last paragraph Ken
Let’s hope for the good of the club
Sorry should have said “I hope “
Never been one of those herd posters that speaks for everyone else .
I know there are fans who think this has been a successful season and Arsenal deserve an ‘ applause ‘ but by the time we kick off at Anfield Man City could be joint points with us and Newcastle a point behind lol
We are lucky that Chelsea and Newcastle then Chelsea Forest play each other
That will just keep us in top 5
Success? Look at the point compared to last season. It’s a negative. It’s only because of City’s bad season we look so good!
Arteta has a big problem with finishing a season and crossing the finishing line well.
For the past 5 years he has lost to teams we should be winning in the last 10 games of the season.
This is a very serious issue he needs to face.
Now, it’s looking like unto the next season.
Berta and Arteta should be ruthless and give us quality signings that will improve the team.
If he does not win anything next season then he should just see out his remaining 2 years contract or better still, be sacked.
Better still he should resign,(no payoff )seeing how much he harps on about his love for the club .
🤣🤣🤣
Does he love it enough to forgive sweet 32 million payoff?
Only thing he loves ,”is himself “
Biggest EGO in world football
Odergaard not looking the same since he came back from injury, you see flashes of brilliance, and you expect him to build on them yet they just fizzle out, the same seems to have happened to Saka, he would’ve scored twice this match before injury. I would’ve played Nwaneri instead of Saka for the majority of the game.
We are lucky that we are simply running out of games
Anymore left we would finish outside top 5
you are absolutely right. We need Chelsea to lose to Liverpool to be pretty safe. Hard to believe that we may need to beat Southampton just to requalify for CL. That is really damning…
Given our current form I don’t feel particularly confident that we can even beat Southampton.
this is just so sad. It is telling that every game our opponent has substitutes that can come in and contribute (even the teams further down the table).
I know, I know we have a lot of injuries but even still there are a number of players who just don’t rate or that Arteta does not trust to play. We talk a lot about the starter needs (and they are absolutely essential) but we also need depth.
Squad building has been pretty spotty over the last while and once again it is going to cost us a real chance at winning EPL. Our first choice team is really good but you have to plan for injuries and you have to rotate. We seem to have missed the boat on both counts.
There are a lot of players playing in EPL who were Arsenal players. We let them go and did not replace the depth.
Now I hope that we come up big against PSG, and with Partey back we have a chance. But we looked so tired in the second half today I worry. Even more, PSG is going to sit back in a low block and dare us to break them down. I am not sure we can do it.
Just so sad…
He always goes for tried and tested when it comes to substitution. He doesn’t like taking risk that’s why he goes for the likes of Sterling instead of trying one of the youth on the bench. Without the injuries to the first team, MLS and Nwaneri wouldn’t have gotten playing time this season
Won’t be surprised if we fail to make four as the writing was on the wall since January. Expect same outcome next season too.
Disgraceful stuff. £750 million and we can’t put two goal past the cherries in our own building.
This is what I feared. Because the squad is down to bare bones, we can hardly rotate, and our main guys know the season is done domestically, so all their focus is on Europe.
Rightly or wrongly, I think it’s more a mentality issue during this run-in.
Another main issue this season is that we seem incapable of getting that second or third goal to give us breathing space. Arteta really needs to sort that next season, because I think he’s been found out a little.
We need some new signings in the summer, but it’ll be irrelevant should we have yet another injury crisis. We need luck with the injuries more than anything next season like Liverpool have had.
or sort Arteta – I am really beginning to think that he has to go…we have blown our best chances to win EPL and we are going backwards. Extra gloomy after the game I know but I am sure he will be there saying how we should have won.
I blame any fan who defended January
I said at the time … Would cost us everything……you can’t stand still in Football
I have always been an Arteta supporter but is this as far as he can take Arsenal? It’s not just his lack of signing a striker but his tactics and overthinking at times that are really becoming worrisome. I have no hope whatsoever for Wednesday and I really hope they prove me wrong. COYG!!!
Wednesday could be ugly.
We have no ambition
Sideways back passing.
Just creating pressure on Raya.
Think Arteta time up even if we did the unthinkable
Maybe we might be better finishing 6th and playing in the Europa League next season. It’s obviously an easy competition as one of Man Utd and Spurs are probably going to win it. Trouble is our weak willed team would probably make a mess of trying to win that as well.
Now even 2nd is not certain. At least we should make CL final. Can the substandard manager inspire his squad to rise up to the occasion or it is just easier to blame the ball?
We are starting to struggle to hold on to 5th HH. It will be sqeaky bum time.
not sure about “should” in sentence two. based on our EPL form and from game one against PSG. I would go with “hope” or “could”.
There are a lot of missing people, injured or just missing…
Yet ANOTHER match where they bore the pants off us with insipid football and fail, yet again to hold onto a lead. How Arteta thinks, playing this type of football, will EVER get us anything worthwhile, is mind boggling. We try to bore the opposition into submission with backwards and sideways football. Slow, slow, slow, slow slow💤 and we get what we deserve, time after time. It is just not enjoyable to watch but I am sure there are few who will come on here and defend it. Urrrrrrggggghh the pain goes on with this manager. Wasting opportunities, by employing someone incapable of bringing trophies to this club. I for one are NOT looking forward to PSG because, I just don’t see how this way is going to bring us success. It is not top class football management at all.
Squeaky bum time in Paris on Wednesday – all because we couldn’t finish the job against Bournemouth.
Regrettably, this is becoming a familiar pattern under Mikel Arteta.
The fact that we have amassed only 2 points from 3 home matches against Palace, Brentford and Bournemouth is unacceptable regardless of our injury problems and our mid week exertions against PSG.Defensively we are all at sea and the risks taken by our keeper in playing out from the back does little to instil confidence at the back .The fact that Raya has more touches of the ball than many of our outfield players is a sad reflection of the ineffective ,slow moving tactics which have increasingly become a sad feature of our play as the season has progressed.Quite frankly ,i no longer enjoy the brand of football we now play , and the eager anticipation i used to have before each match has sadly gone.The Arteta “project” is likely to be found wanting again this season but i suspect he will still be at the helm for the new term when we can expect more of the same with the blessing of our owners .