Bournemouth looking to delay Arsenal’s move for Ryan Fraser

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ryan Fraser ahead of the next transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to add the Englishman to his team for next season.

The winger will be a free agent in the summer as his Cherries deal comes to an end.

Several teams have been competing with Arsenal for his signature ahead of the next transfer window.

The Gunners are confident that they will beat competition from Tottenham and Galatasaray to sign him. However, his move to the Emirates might be delayed by his parent club because of the restart of the Premier League season.

The midfielder would have been a free agent at the end of next month and probably completed his move to Arsenal.

However, with the extension of the Premier League season beyond next month because of the coronavirus, the Mail is claiming that Bournemouth has entered talks with the winger over an extension of his current deal to cover until the end of the Premier League season.

This move won’t affect the player’s summer move, however, it could delay talks with Arsenal as well as when he would become available to come for his medical and other formalities.