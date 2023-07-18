Bournemouth makes a surprise move to beat Arsenal to Spanish teenager

Bournemouth appears to be ahead in the race to sign 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda, as they have entered late into the competition for the Spanish youngster’s signature, reports Football Insider.

Fresneda had a standout season with Real Valladolid and emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

While Real Valladolid initially wished to retain Fresneda, their relegation from the top flight has complicated the situation, making it less likely for him to stay with the club.

Arsenal had been monitoring Fresneda for a while and was considered one of the favourites to sign him. However, recent reports indicate that the Gunners have shifted their focus to other players in this transfer window, possibly opening the door for Bournemouth to secure the talented Spaniard.

Bournemouth is currently undergoing an exciting rebuilding process under a new manager and could be an attractive destination for Fresneda. They are now in a position to make a late push to add him to their squad before the transfer window closes, potentially beating Arsenal to his signature. The next few days will be crucial in determining where Fresneda will continue his career, and it seems Bournemouth is making a strong bid for his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda is a fine right back and is still just 18, representing good long-term investment.

The Spaniard would be more than happy to be a part of our squad at the Emirates, but we may miss out on his signature after landing Jurrien Timber for our defence instead.

