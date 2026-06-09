Bournemouth prepared to asked for a huge fee to sell Arsenal target

Eli Junior Kroupi is one of the most wanted players in the Premier League at present, with Arsenal among the clubs showing interest in adding him to their squad this summer. The young forward has attracted attention following his impressive performances for Bournemouth during the current campaign.

He has enjoyed a standout first season in England, making a strong impact and helping Bournemouth secure qualification for the Europa League. His performances have enhanced his reputation as one of the most promising young talents in the country, and he continues to draw interest from several leading clubs; his performances have been key in Bournemouth’s impressive attacking play throughout the campaign.

Arsenal interest and Bournemouth valuation

Arsenal are understood to be closely monitoring Kroupi as they consider options to strengthen their squad ahead of the summer window. The Gunners regard him as one of the most exciting young players in the league and have tracked his progress since he arrived at Bournemouth, watching his development closely over the course of the season.

According to INews, Bournemouth will only allow him to leave for a huge fee if any suitor makes a serious approach.

Future development and transfer decision

Bournemouth are ideally keen to keep him for at least another season, but they are aware that interest from multiple clubs could make retention difficult. They have therefore opened the door to a possible departure, although only under their valuation conditions, and they remain firm on receiving a significant fee. This stance reflects their long-term planning and desire to maximise the player’s value in any potential sale.

Kroupi is understood to be open to the idea of a move, but he also recognises the importance of continued development at this stage of his career. A premature transfer to a bigger club could limit his opportunities, making his next decision a significant one for his progression and long-term development.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…