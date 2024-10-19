Bournemouth punishes Arsenal for poor mistakes and Saliba’s red card

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth this evening in a match where the team appeared off-colour.

Bournemouth was always going to be a tricky opponent, and they matched Arsenal across the pitch in the opening minutes. The game remained even until William Saliba was sent off for stopping Evanilson’s goal-scoring opportunity after a poor pass from Leandro Trossard put the defender in a difficult situation.

The red card disrupted Arsenal’s game plan, yet they still pushed to score the opening goal, with Mikel Merino missing a key chance.

Bournemouth took advantage of their numerical superiority, dominating possession as Arsenal struggled to adjust without their best defender. David Raya had to make an important save to keep the score level at halftime.

The second half saw Bournemouth start brightly, with Antoine Semenyo threatening early. Arsenal found it difficult to gain control with ten men, and the Cherries continued to dominate.

Shortly after Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly gifted Arsenal an opener, Bournemouth then went forward and capitalised by scoring from a well-executed corner.

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal when Raya fouled Evanilson after a poor pass from Jakub Kiwior, resulting in a penalty that Justin Kluivert converted.

This was one of Arsenal’s worst away performances in a long time, and the early red card certainly didn’t help their cause.