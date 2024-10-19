Bournemouth punishes Arsenal for poor mistakes and Saliba’s red card

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth this evening in a match where the team appeared off-colour.
Bournemouth was always going to be a tricky opponent, and they matched Arsenal across the pitch in the opening minutes. The game remained even until William Saliba was sent off for stopping Evanilson’s goal-scoring opportunity after a poor pass from Leandro Trossard put the defender in a difficult situation.
The red card disrupted Arsenal’s game plan, yet they still pushed to score the opening goal, with Mikel Merino missing a key chance.
Bournemouth took advantage of their numerical superiority, dominating possession as Arsenal struggled to adjust without their best defender. David Raya had to make an important save to keep the score level at halftime.
The second half saw Bournemouth start brightly, with Antoine Semenyo threatening early. Arsenal found it difficult to gain control with ten men, and the Cherries continued to dominate.
Shortly after Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly gifted Arsenal an opener, Bournemouth then went forward and capitalised by scoring from a well-executed corner.
Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal when Raya fouled Evanilson after a poor pass from Jakub Kiwior, resulting in a penalty that Justin Kluivert converted.
This was one of Arsenal’s worst away performances in a long time, and the early red card certainly didn’t help their cause.
Honestly we didn’t play well before the red card also. Merino seems nothing special.
It looks like another usual season for us again, we never learn
Bad day at the office by all (with the exception of Partey who was immense) from the manager to the goalkeeper to the defence and attack. The keeper for once had a nightmare, Saliba made a poor judgement of error. Martinelli proved what Martinelli is about and nothing at all worked today as it should have. Yes we have players back after an international break but so did Bournemouth. Not for the first time, we let an average team give us a lesson. Will it be our undoing again this season? Brighton and Bournemouth took vital.points off us, when they should not. And we gifted them the points.
Stop blaming Merino, he is a good box-to-box midfielder not a good attacking midfielder. Why on Earth does always 3 defensive midfielder and leave Nwaneri on the bench all the times??? I swear Nwaneri is far better than all our midfielders in terms of creativity excep Odegaard.
Also, does having a red card mean we must add another defender??? Maghraes, Ben white and Calafiori cannot form a back three against Burnemouth????
I don’t know why Arteta panicks every time the team gets a red card. Bournemouth was winnable with 10 vs 11 with a better coach.
Alert me when Arteta wins the EPL.
Back to earth with a bump? It was never likely to be the walkover for Arsenal that some fans seemed to think in the pre-match forecasts but, in the circumstances, a fair result in the end.
Apart from Martinelli’s miss Arsenal didn’t really do much (even prior to the Saliba red). There’s no out and out striker on the bench to come on in emergencies. While we all hope (against hope) that Jesus will do something most of us know he probably won’t, unfortunately.
However, it’s only eight games in despite today’s result and Arsenal has injured players to return. Perhaps one of the results will also go at least some of our way tomorrow – you never know in football (as Arsenal found out today).
That said, it’s going to be a long, hard season. I don’t think all of us quite realised that though judging by some of the regular posts on JA, but hopefully we all do now.
We can’t afford to be so reliant on odegaard and saka. I think we had enough ability within those players and options provided by the squad to have won the game, but we didn’t look right tactically. Trossard had a bad game, so it’s easy to say afterwards, but martinelli probably would have done better from the start today with trossard in the middle, as he’s played recently.
Partey-Rice-merino didn’t really work today (though Partey did play well from what I saw) as the problem was beating Bournemouth’s pressing, not winning a physical battle – we needed someone who could find killer passes when under pressure.
This game have left me totally flabbergasted, It’s like every season there is this one game we just don’t want to win, like some kind of curse.
I was wondering if the Bournemouth player wasn’t half side, can anyone share some light here?
The referee seems not want to take that responsibility, else leaving it to VAR
Nope, not offside, but I thought there was a slim chance that White may have been judged to have been able to offer some cover to prevent a goal, but no chance.
Trossard played the ball, so no offside.
The coach should take responsibility for Arsenal losing a game today’s match. Pathey+Rice+Merino wasn’t working without a creative spark. Obviously there was the need for a ball holder, why wait till 80th minutes to bring on Jesus and Nwaneri? This delay at times explain why PEPG is still miles ahead of many Epl coaches.
Obviously int break affected the cohesion of the players but it’s up to the gaffer to adapt an approach to not at least lose the game after Saliba red card.. He removed Sterling leaving thel team with no pace upfront and hesitated to bring on Matinelli.
I hope at the end of the season Nwaneri would not want to leave like other tarlented young players.
Luckily, there is Sharktar Ucl game on Tuesday for the boys to get back their form and be ready for Liverpool on Sunday.
So Shakhtar can’t beat us from what you’re insinuating
Today’s 11 can’t beat any average team
Midfield is creating nothing
No point-man on any wings
Havertz was the brightest spark upfront
Shakhtar will beat that 11 that started today
Jesus is an improvement to starting than Sterling atm – just cos he has chemistry with the teammates & takes-on responsibilities