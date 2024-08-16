Bournemouth set to remove Nketiah from their transfer shortlist

Bournemouth is set to become the second club to drop their interest in Eddie Nketiah, leaving Arsenal potentially stuck with the striker.

The Gunners had initially opened the door for Nketiah’s departure and attempted to strike a deal with Olympique Marseille weeks ago.

Despite Nketiah agreeing to personal terms with the French club, Arsenal failed to reach an agreement on the transfer fee, leading Marseille to pull out.

Bournemouth then emerged as a potential destination after selling Dominic Solanke to Tottenham.

Arsenal had hoped the Cherries would seriously pursue Nketiah, but that interest has now faded.

Bournemouth has since secured a new striker, signing Evanilson from FC Porto in a deal potentially worth £40 million.

According to the Daily Mail, this signing effectively ends Bournemouth’s pursuit of Nketiah.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have probably overrated Nketiah in the talks with Marseille and might now be stuck with the striker.

It does not guarantee that he will do well this season, and if he plays very few games, his value will be reduced further by next summer.

There are at least two more weeks before the transfer window closes, and hopefully, we will find a buyer for him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.