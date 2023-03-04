Video – Bournemouth shock Arsenal with quick-fire opener

Well, after all the build up of how easy was Arsenal going to beat Bournemouth with us flying high, while the Cherries are languishing in second bottom.

Well they say “Pride Comes Before A Fall” and the fact is Arsenal were still warming up while the Cherries went straight for the attack, with Billings putting the ball in the net before Ramsdale had even put his gloves on!

And where were the defenders!

Let’s hope the Gunners come out of their daze and start playing!