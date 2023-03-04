Video – Bournemouth shock Arsenal with quick-fire opener

Well, after all the build up of how easy was Arsenal going to beat Bournemouth with us flying high, while the Cherries are languishing in second bottom.
Well they say “Pride Comes Before A Fall” and the fact is Arsenal were still warming up while the Cherries went straight for the attack, with Billings putting the ball in the net before Ramsdale had even put his gloves on!
And where were the defenders!
Let’s hope the Gunners come out of their daze and start playing!
La clim pour Arsenal dès la 9ème seconde 🥶#ARSBOU | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mwQT1runQ8
— CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) March 4, 2023
We had the numbers but everyone was ball watching.
Partey didn’t once look at Billing on his blindside and no communication from anyone.
Worst goal we’ve conceded this season? pic.twitter.com/mx7kFgcqWJ
— Gilles 🇳🇬🏴 (@_Grimanditweets) March 4, 2023
Arsenal conceded straight from kick-off 😳
(via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/NLg0X2D72u
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2023