Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans helped them beat Gunners

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams has explained how his side managed to defeat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium during their most recent Premier League visit to North London.

Arsenal are pursuing the Premier League title, meaning every home fixture has carried major significance in the closing stages of the campaign. When Bournemouth travelled to face the Gunners a few weeks ago, many supporters expected Mikel Arteta’s men to secure an important victory.

Instead, Bournemouth continued their strong run of form and claimed a notable win, a result that has added further pressure to Arsenal’s title challenge.

Bournemouth Capitalised On Tension

The Gunners then suffered another league defeat against Manchester City and now trail the Citizens in the table. That turnaround is particularly striking given Arsenal had held a nine-point advantage only a short time earlier.

Adams has now discussed Bournemouth’s success and the atmosphere inside the stadium during the match.

As reported by Men in Blazers, he said, “The thing was, the team was playing well. Arsenal in the first five, 10 minutes played some of the best football they did in that game, and you saw they were confident.”

He suggested Arsenal started strongly but that the mood changed once uncertainty began to creep into the contest.

Adams continued: “But it just takes one little error, one little mistake, and the fans get a little bit nervy.”

Pressure Of A Title Race

Adams also spoke about the unique challenge teams face when trying to perform under the weight of a championship battle.

He added, “That’s a difficult atmosphere to play in and thrive in when you’re trying to chase a championship. Because we talk about them like they’re not sitting first in the table still.”

The midfielder explained that opposition players can draw encouragement when supporters become tense and momentum changes during an away fixture.

He concluded: “As an opposition, it’s the best thing to hear. When you’re playing an away game and all of a sudden it feels like the momentum is swinging and it feels like a home game.”

Arsenal are currently enduring a difficult spell, something every club can experience across a demanding season. However, Arteta’s side will hope to recover quickly, halt their poor run of form and prevent any further setbacks in the race for the title.