Bournemouth v Arsenal match preview and predicted score

Bournemouth v Arsenal – confidence is high that Arsenal will qualify for the FA Cup fifth round

Mikel Arteta has done a good job as Arsenal manager so far and he will be keen to have a long run in the FA Cup this season.

Having survived the last round against an impressive Leeds United and then coming from behind to draw 2-2 against Chelsea in their last league game despite being a man down, they will head into this game in confident mood.

Arteta won two FA Cups with Arsenal as a player and has made it clear that he will be taking the competition seriously.

It is highly likely that Arteta will field a strong team against the Cherries and will be desperate to avoid any other result than a clear win.

I am expecting Arteta to send the lads out very positive with an attack-minded attitude and with the likes of Pepe, Lacazette and the irresistible Martinelli set to start then goals should be on the menu.

Obviously the FA Cup is a competition where underdogs can have their day, just look at Shrewsbury yesterday against Liverpool, however, these are two Premier League teams and I am not expecting this to be one of those classic cup games but more a typical league game.

Bournemouth is dangerous but right now, they are in a mess, they may have won their last home game 3-1 over Brighton but they remain in the relegation zone and that may well affect how they approach this game.

You have to think their focus will be on their upcoming Premier League game at the weekend at home to fellow strugglers Aston Villa. In fact, I would not be surprised if they rest players for this game. They play on Saturday and therefore have a day less of rest compared to Arsenal.

For me, Arsenal will be more up for this game, they have far more momentum than Bournemouth, the team is playing a lot better and I have to be honest, anything less than a win would be disappointing.

Predicted Score

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal