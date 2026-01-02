Bournemouth v Arsenal Match preview and prediction

Arsenal visits out-of-form Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend as they look to build on their victory over Aston Villa in the last game.
Believe it or not, this could be a more challenging fixture for Mikel Arteta’s side, and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the Cherries. Bournemouth began the season in impressive form, but recent matches have seen them struggle to maintain consistency.
Bournemouth’s Recent Form
The team has dropped numerous points and has not won any of their last ten matches across all competitions, suggesting that Arsenal should secure a straightforward victory. However, Bournemouth have lost just one of their last five matches, which could give them confidence in claiming at least a point in this encounter.
The Cherries will be motivated to avoid another setback and will be eager to replicate the results they achieved against Arsenal last season, when they defeated the Gunners both home and away, outcomes that had a notable impact on the title race.
Arsenal’s Opportunity at the Top
Arsenal currently holds a four-point lead at the summit of the Premier League and will be keen to extend it, particularly with Manchester City likely to recover following their draw at Sunderland. The Gunners have a chance to maintain a healthy advantage, but they will need to overcome Bournemouth’s resistance and the challenge of playing at a smaller stadium.
While Arsenal’s home victory against Aston Villa highlighted their strength, replicating that performance on the road may prove more difficult. The team must remain focused to avoid another slip, ensuring that they continue to build momentum in the title race.
This weekend’s clash presents both a test and an opportunity for Arsenal. Success would not only extend their lead but also demonstrate the squad’s ability to perform under pressure against opponents determined to disrupt their campaign.
Prediction
Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal
Why is Mikel Arteta not playing Eze since Martin’s Odegaard return back from injury?
Bournmouth surely have to end their poor streak at some point, but it won’t happen this weekend IMO. I expect Arteta to make a couple of changes, Eze for Merino being one, but we will forge another win 2-0. Hopefully during the game he will be able to rotate a few players who need a break, such as Zubimendi and Timber.
Pep Guarrdiola deliberate delaying the transfer of Seymenyo from Boumeounth, could be a sign the Spaniard is getting a little nervous on the title race.
The Spaniard seems relax after the stalemate at the stadium of lights, but it now appears it was just emotional concealment by Pep Guarrdiola.
An early goal and I think Arsenal go on to win comfortably, the longer it’s 0-0 it could get a little dicey, I’ll go for a slim 1-0 win for the Arsenal and it’s over to city to play catch up on Sunday, up the gunners!