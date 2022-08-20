Arsenal will look to maintain their 100% record so far this season when they make the short trip to the coast to take on Bournemouth today.

The Gunners have already beaten both Crystal Palace and Leicester so far this term, scoring six goals in the process, and will be in a confident mood when they return to the pitch this evening.

Gabriel Jesus will be in an equally assured mood after being involved in all four of our strikes last weekend, scoring a first-half brace before adding two assists after the break, and he will certainly be one to look out for today.

Bournemouth have only just returned to the top flight this summer, but have already opened their account by beating Aston Villa to start their season off, but were unsurprisingly beaten by Manchester City last weekend. They may be boosted by a return to their home ground today where they currently have a 100% record at stake also, whilst knowing that they haven’t been beaten there since February, but they will be well aware of the threat posed by our side.

Despite their strong home record, I’m struggling to imagine anything but a win for our boys. I feel like are only going to get better as our confidence continues to grow, and the Cherries are unlikely to be able to stop us today. I feel like a 3-1 win is on the cards for our side, with Saka and Jesus to get their names on the scoresheet also.

Patrick