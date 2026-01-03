Arsenal edge past Bournemouth in five goal thriller

Arsenal secured a dramatic 3 2 victory over Bournemouth this evening to remain at the top of the Premier League table, opening up a six-point gap over their nearest rivals. The result marked another moment of redemption for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have made a habit this season of overcoming opponents that caused them problems in the previous campaign.
Following their win against Aston Villa, Arsenal were keen to prove that performance was no accident. Arteta selected a strong starting eleven, signalling clear intent from the outset. The Gunners dominated the early stages, but despite their control, it was Bournemouth who struck first.
Arsenal Respond After Early Shock
Against the run of play, Evanilson punished poor defending to give the Cherries the lead after just ten minutes. The goal stunned Arsenal briefly, but it also served as the catalyst for a swift response. Six minutes later, Gabriel restored parity, finishing confidently as Arsenal resumed control of the match.
From that point on, the visitors dictated proceedings, moving the ball with purpose and pressing aggressively in search of another breakthrough. With title ambitions firmly in mind, Arsenal knew that winning matches consistently is essential, and their determination was evident throughout the contest.
Late Drama and Composed Finish
The decisive moment arrived after the break when Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead, giving them deserved reward for their sustained pressure. However, a 2 1 lead against an attacking Bournemouth side was never likely to be comfortable. Aware of the danger, Arsenal pushed on, and Rice struck again to make it 3 1, seemingly placing the game under control.
Bournemouth refused to relent and responded through Junior Kroupi, reducing the deficit and setting up a tense final 14 minutes. During that spell, the home side threatened an equaliser, forcing Arsenal into a more cautious approach.
As fatigue began to show, Arsenal opted for control rather than risk. Their game management proved exemplary as they slowed the tempo and closed down space effectively. The final whistle confirmed a vital 3 2 win, allowing Arsenal to maintain their advantage at the summit and reinforce their credentials as genuine title contenders.
That was tense! But let’s not forget it’s a tough place to go and they did the double over us last season.
We won, I’m happy. And I don’t want to hear Don Goodman commentating on our game again!
Now for the darts….
They only lost 1 home game all season before us.
Excellent result then, Ackshay 👌
Yes Sue, no small teams in this league. Wolves nearly got us at home.
Wolves also almost got Pool and got United so agree wholeheartedly
A well deserved win though it was a tough one.
Beat Liverpool in our next game will be a huge statement, win our next 3 EPL games (Liverpool,Forest,ManU) and that will start to put real pressure on everyone else and show our mentality.
Need to start playing Norgaard IMO, we also need to strengthen at DM
It’s a good time to play Liverpool and Man Utd – I think
Kudos to the team. Congratulations to everyone for it’s not easy winning there and Arsenal’s resilience is quite commendable, substitutions made at the right time.
Magalhaes must thank Madueke for creating an easy scoring chance
Gyokeres was finally able to outmuscle a CB and made Odegaard able to assist Rice
Rice was my MOTM for his two goals and defensive contributions
If Chelsea can hold Man City tomorrow, we can maintain the six-point lead
Gyö did well for the second goal. Got 2 defenders glued to him, which opened space for Rice. I expect minimum of this from him.
That Kroupi kid looks promising, already has outscored our forwards in the PL.
The target man of an EPL contender should be able to at least outmuscle or outjump the huge EPL CBs consistently
Gyokeres’ aerial ability isn’t good, but he must be able to hold big CBs off as he did today
As for Kroupi, he seems to have good technical skills, but I don’t think he’s technical and strong enough to be our main CF. I’d prefer Arsenal to gamble on Aghehowa, who’d be useful in set-pieces
@Gai I don’t see this Chelsea who have been inconsistent able to hold City. Except they want to impress the interim coach. Win at Bournemouth is a good one for Arsenal, they have been difficult to beat at home.
Granted, a tricky place to go Bournemouth wring every bit of performance out of average players and play above their station. We lost twice to them last season, so a lot better this. Very surprised we didn’t see Norgard again, Arteta must not trust him, which is strange but only an observation. For obvious reasons Rice was MOM and was a constant architect of us going forwards. The big disappointment for me was Martinelli. I expected fireworks,especially the way Bournemouth play but nothing of the sort. Hindcapie is finding the prem hard and I thought he struggled a little but in a bitty game everyone worked hard for the win.
Odegaard is back in form and that in itself gets us up another level. Now if Saka returns to his devastating peak form, we are cooking.
Hard fought win, Couldn’t ask for more at such venue. Unto Liverpool next. COYG!
It’s been a while I here from you @Vamos…. I believe you’re enjoying the season.
Yeah sure! Hopefully we get over the line in all competitions this time.
3 points in a tricky game. That’s great.
Now unto the next one.
Liverpool will be a very tough test. A win against them at home will send another very strong statement out to the world that we seriously want to win this league.
Many people here predicted 2-0 win. I didn’t get it. This Bournemouth team is always attacking…
5 days rest. Soak it up as the stakes will get higher after:
8th Pool H
11th Porthsmouth A (FA Cup)
14th Chelsea A (Carabao)
17th Nottingham A
20th Inter A
25th Man United H
If we can beat Liverpool then our main layers have potentially 9 days till next PL game so a lot of rotation to save energy before we go again
We should get that kroupi guy
I feel nobody in the Chelsea club expects anything from tomorrow’s game – neither players, nor board, not staff
Manager has just been sacked,
No new management yet
What exactly will the players be fighting for – you need a fight to get something off Man City
– No new Manager to please yet
– Board will not be expecting a result as focus will be on sorting administrative issues
I feel it would be an easy win for Man City
Tough game ,could have gone either way .
Luckily it went ours .
We move on ,Onto the next
The win looked hard fought because we allowed it. We shouldn’t have conceded that second goal let alone the first, no one was marking kuopi , the tight 1v1 marking in the midfield disappeared at that very moment and kudos to the lad for utilising the space. Gabriel has a top tier Mentality not every defender makes an error that leads to a goal and go ahead with the determination to amend for his error, A world class player he is and our king in Brazil. Rice was MOTM he was defending, striking, playing RB LB LM ACM , he was everywhere full of energy. That rest did him a lot of good.
I said it here that for us to win we had to score a 3 goals cos we do not concede more than 2, and It was pleasant to see that even after Bournemouth got their second goal the arsenal players didn’t panic , they didn’t go all out defence, infact they controlled the game better after that goal.
Solid win solid performance except for the few occasions Zubimendi tried to sabotage the team by giving misplaced passes and holding unto the ball for too long to allow the Bournemouth players close him down and nick the ball of him. He should have been subbed with Norgaard replacing him.
Forward and upward.
Big ups to Dan who predicted the scores right. 👍
Bournemouth have an excellent home record
I agree with Reggie in an earlier post that Iraola has worked hard with players that are not household names. As Arteta puts it; small margins and the better team won through in a hard fought game.
Rice really is a class act. Doesn’t have an overriding ego and Arsenal are lucky to have him. On today’s performance I thought Martinelli could have done better and in our half some of the midfield and defensive work was iffy. My head was in my hands after the Gabriel mistake but he has the strength of character and made amends. Another leader in our team along side Odegaard and Rice
Just because we lead the league, it doesn’t mean that every match is going to be a pushover.
The euphoria surrounding our much vaunted centre backs was challenged by their sub par performances today , set off by the horrendous error by Gabriel for the first Bournemouth goal.He may have redeemed himself by scoring shortly thereafter, but throughout the game both he and Saliba seemed strangely uneasy to me and as a consequence our build up from the back was painfully slow.The energetic Bournemouth midfielders made life difficult for Odegaard and Zubimendi but fortunately both our right wingers caused havoc and the irrepressible Rice was once again our matchwinner.In the final analysis, any win at Bournemouth is a commendable result but i suspect the imminent departure of Semeneo may weaken the fortress on the South coast.
It took some time for the midfield to find their feet but once they did the team did a good job. Gyokeres better than his usual displays today. If he’s not getting on the end of things at least he affected play and made a difference. Madueke very adventurous and helped get he equalizer. And all 3 of our midfielders turned on the show and got us some great goals. The shot outside the box was a great effort and seems we just lost concentration for a moment and gave them a massive space to shoot into. This was Bournemouths 2nd loss at home all season so this was always a slight banana peel of a fixture but we got through it. Now finally the team gets 5 days rest!
Despite rotating the team, the master Arteta is unhampered to collecting the most vital 3 points. Tonight it seems Arteta had one eye on Liverpool tie which virtually will be between Defending Champions and Champions Elect.
Very happy
Tough away match and we prevailed
Hopefully Chelsea can do us a favour